ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA 5 on PS5 has two crowning features – load times and DualSense haptic feedback

By Joe Donnelly
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I once bathed my two kids while waiting for GTA 5 to load. I'm a seasoned PC player when it comes to GTA Online, you see, and while my platform of choice has long boasted 60fps, stunning ray-tracing, and upscaled resolutions, load times are a total pain in the arse. Admittedly,...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Warns Of Downloading New Free Game

Over on Reddit, PlayStation Plus users have warned about downloading one of March's free Ps Plus games. For the third month of 2022, Sony is offering PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 a tasty lineup of games that includes Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode of Ghost of Tsushima. That said, you may want to be careful downloading this freebie as it may cause you a headache later down the road.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haptic Feedback#Gta#Xbox One#Virtual Crime#Video Game#Gta Online#Turismo
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'GTA 5' New-Gen Port Price Appears Online, And Fans Aren't Happy

Whether you like it or not (and most of you definitely do not like it) new-gen games continue to be more expensive than ever before. Here in the UK, there's been plenty of concern over the fact that a brand-new PlayStation 5 game like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Horizon Forbidden West costs £70. And with the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Grand Theft Auto V just around the corner, fans are already bracing themselves as they await news of the port's pricing.
RETAIL
epicstream.com

GTA 6 Actors Reportedly Leaked

GTA 6 rumor possibly reveals 2 actors for the highly-anticipated sandbox game. A few weeks ago, Rockstar Games finally confirmed that they're working on Grand Theft Auto 6 presumably for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X. However, since the developer confirmed the game, no official details have been shared, but there's a bunch of rumors circulating online about the next installment of the popular sandbox action-adventure franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

GTA 5: Rockstar confirms new features to expect on PS5 and Xbox series X/S

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many re-releases on next-generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. It was expected that Grand Theft Auto V would make its way over to the Playstation 5 and Xbox series X/S eventually, and now the game is just around the corner. Originally released on the seventh generation of gaming consoles (Playstation 3 and Xbox 360) the title has seen a number of new ports as well as a...
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Microsoft Was Laughed at When It Offered to Buy Nintendo

Prominent video game company Nintendo has been making games since the late 1800s. Originally founded in 1889 to produce hanafuda playing cards, the company became one of the earliest in the video game business with the release of the Color TV-Game in 1977. Nintendo has become a household name and...
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

Could this robot be our first look at Starfield gameplay?

Starfield gameplay might have been shown off for the first time in the game's latest trailer. In the new episode of the studio's Into the Starfield developer updates, design director Emil Pagliarulo, lead quest designer Will Shen, lead artist Istvan Pely, and game director Todd Howard discuss multiple aspects of Bethesda's upcoming RPG. During the discussion, the group touches on the nature of the the studio's companions and how memorable they can be.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to fix Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC not working

Having issues with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC not working can be particularly frustrating, especially if you've been waiting patiently for the Booster Course Pass to arrive so you can start racing around the first eight tracks in the set. You may have received a pop-up notification to say that the new cups are available to play, yet they're nowhere to be found in your game. We're here to help fix this issue, so here's how to access the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Great moments in PC gaming: Surviving the village attack in Resident Evil 8

Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Honestly, I don't know why I play Resident Evil games. They often demand a combination of skill and speed: two things I struggle with in isolation, let alone at the same time. The most recent example is the baptism of fire that is Resident Evil Village's "Survive the attack" sequence, which bears more than a few similarities with a series classic that came before it.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Next-Gen Update: Latest Details

Despite ongoing developments with weapon balancing and even a mobile version of the game, there remains a significant chunk of the Apex Legends community heavily-dedicated to hearing about another specific aspect of the title — the release of the next-gen update. Despite it being nearly a year and a...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

11 best games on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play right now, from ‘Halo’ to ‘Hades’

Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud. Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service and new games are announced on the service on a monthly basis. With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision for a cool $68.7bn (£50.5bn), we can imagine that some of the publisher’s biggest games will also...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

How to use your own controllers to play Google Stadia

The free tier of Google Stadia launched back in 2020, so access to Google’s cloud game streaming service is readily available to a wide range of people across a list of countries. If you want to try it out yourself but don’t feel like ponying-up the $69 for the official Stadia Controller, you thankfully don’t need to let that stop you.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy