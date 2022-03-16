ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Scenic Ride Passes A Miners Cemetery 150 Miles From Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
 5 days ago
For Idaho fans of off-road adventures, there's a trail accessible to hikers and ATV owners that takes you deep into the Boise National Forest and offers great views, a glimpse into abandoned prospecting sites, and even a nineteenth-century miners cemetery. Idaho City is located 150 miles northwest of Twin...

Twin Falls, ID
