Temps in the 80s over the next two days will be +20° above average. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting the day in the low 60s will help guide our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. For reference, normal afternoon highs this time of year are around the 60° mark. Early morning cloud cover will start to burn off in the late morning hours, leading to mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s with strong and steady southwesterly winds blowing in at 10 to 20 mph sustained. Gusts could reach as high as 30 mph for inland communities while the coast could see gusts up to 40 mph.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO