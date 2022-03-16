ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Woman Surprised Her Fam For Christmas...DURING Prayer

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family was surprised by their daughter, who was supposed to be away during the...

kbmr.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle

Does a father have a choice in whether or not they walk their daughter down the aisle?. The wedding industry is absolutely booming. Data shows that it brings in over 60 billion dollars every year. And after all the delays from the pandemic, with many engaged couples having to reschedule or postpone their nuptials, 2022 is on track to be one of the bigger financial years for weddings in the last decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Dinner#Fam
Daily Mail

Heartbreak as deer-obsessed mum dies two days after her daughter organised a visit from a real-life Bambi: 'She was surrounded by love'

An Australian woman has lost her mother just two days after a video of the pair meeting a real-life Bambi for the first time went viral on Facebook. In an updated post to popular Facebook group The Kindness Pandemic Lisa McDonald, from Melbourne, said she 'wanted to say thank you' for the beautiful wishes she had received since posting the adorable video, and that it meant so much to her family.
ANIMALS
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
iheart.com

WATCH: Child Collides With Sloth While Ziplining In Costa Rica

A wild video captured the moment that a boy collided with a sloth while ziplining over the rain forest in La Fortuna, Costa Rica. A tour guide at Go Adventure Arenal Park captured the moment the boy slammed into the sloth and shared the video on Instagram. "I just clocked...
ACCIDENTS
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

Grandma Gets The Best Surprise For Her 70th Birthday — Her Family!

Getting the whole family together isn’t easy when everyone lives so far apart, making this mom’s birthday surprise both heartwarming and impressive!. The last time this 70-year-old got to be with all of her children at once was in 2013, but they’d never managed to get all of the kids and grandkids together… until now! First, a son from San Diego made a grand entrance through the front door, followed by a daughter who showed up in the back with their “missing dinner.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy