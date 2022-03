ESPN is taking a major step forward in the world of sports broadcasting. First, the company made strides with the inception of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli as a laid-back alternative to traditional football broadcasts. Now, The Disney-owned company is taking a bite out of a competitor, scooping up former Fox Sports commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on multi-year deals to bring together an All-Star caliber Monday Night Football broadcast. It marks a changing of the guard as Buck's tenure with Fox Sports, which began with the inception of the broadcaster, finally comes to a close. The two will get their first crack at the Monday night booth on September 12.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO