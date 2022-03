It’s been nearly a decade since the last new Yeah Yeah Yeahs album, Mosquito, came out in 2013. Since then, the trio has celebrated the release of their debut album Fever To Tell with a deluxe reissue and an ensuing series of shows, and they’ve made the festival rounds a couple of times. They’re attached to some more fests this summer, and they’re also heading to the UK for the first time in a bit. Today, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced two June shows: one on the 5th in Manchester with English Teacher, and the other in London on the 7th with Dry Cleaning and Anika. In a statement, the band also tease that new music is on the way:

