Allied Corp. Files Full Psilocybin Patent For Psilonex To Treat Central Nervous System Disorders

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllied Corp. (OTCQB:ALID) has successfully filed for a full patent regarding “Dosing regimes of pharmacutical and nutraceutical mushroom and cannabis compositions and their use to treat CNS disorders and improve mentall health." Due to the time stamp of the previous filing of Allied’s provisional patent No. 63/160,235, filed...

