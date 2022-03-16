Gas Station Drops Price to $2.25 A Gallon- Here’s Why
By A.J.
New Country 99.1
5 days ago
Gas prices are at the highest they've ever been and there's no relief in sight...unless we here in Colorado can get as lucky as the folks in North Carolina thanks to a very generous and compassionate gas station owner who took a big loss to make this happen. This...
To say that gas is expensive is the understatement of the year, and while the year is only less than 3 months old, it's the cold hard truth. However, there are some places out there that have some prices that won't completely break the bank. In fact, the cheapest place in the entire state of Colorado to buy gas today (Monday, Mar. 21) is right here in Northern Colorado at the Sinclair station in Fort Collins.
The good news: I recently got approved for a loan. The bad news: it's to pay for gas. It's no secret that gas prices have been skyrocketing for the past several weeks, even months. Whatever or whoever you want to put the blame on is up to you, but I'm just going to focus on ways to help you bring down the monthly cost of putting gas in your vehicle.
People from all over travel to Colorado's scenic mountain towns to ski and snowboard down some of the most amazing runs in the world. For people who don't partake in these types of winter sports, some of these destinations offer another exhilarating way to get down the mountain – alpine coasters.
The modern home in the San Juan Mountains is made up of concrete, steel, and lots of big glass windows. Your Next Getaway: Tiny Home on the River in Idaho Springs. Take a look at this 330 square foot tiny home Airbnb in Idaho Springs that has river and mountain views.
Generally speaking, it's not cheap to live in Colorado, but there are some places in Colorado where housing costs are very affordable - including the western slope. The folks at Credible have compiled a list of 30 counties in Colorado that have the lowest home prices - and you might be very surprised how affordable housing is in many Colorado counties.
If you've been to an In-N-Out Burger, even in Colorado, you've probably seen their signature crossed palm trees. Why do they do that?. When it was announced that California-based In-N-Out Burger was coming to Colorado, most were just excited about the deliciously fresh, never-frozen burgers, fresh sliced veggies, and those freshly cut french fries. Sorry for making you hungry, my bad. One thing I don't think anybody thought about was the signature In-N-Out crossed palm trees. Colorado temps can be pretty brutal in the winter, so the only way most of us see palm trees is by heading to In-N-Out's home state, California, or another warmer climate state. In-N-Out Burger was determined to make it work for their Colorado stores though.
It may seem like cheap real estate doesn't exist in Northern Colorado. While that's not an untrue suggestion, there are semi-affordable houses in Greeley if you're willing to rent. I don't know about you, but when I used to hear the term "real estate," my mind immediately drifted to HGTV,...
The tiny homes trend is currently sweeping the nation. It makes sense because these petite pads are a great option for individuals trying to downsize, those wanting to have a minimalist lifestyle, or people who live their lives on the go. Unique things like shipping containers, vans, train cars, and...
There are a lot of great ways to relax and unwind for a few days in our great state of Colorado. Add these Spa and Vapor Caves to your list of hidden gems list. Life can be stressful, right? We've learned that more over the last couple of years than ever before. Colorado has so many amazing things to do and see and also many really amazing ways to just relax and kickback. We could all likely use a little more rest & relaxation and this is one really cool place to do it in Colorado that not too many people know about.
Take a look at this tiny home on the river in Idaho Springs. The cozy cabin is in the perfect location for you to have a relaxing getaway. The Colorado Airbnb has hundreds of raving reviews and it's easy to see why it has a rating of 4.91 stars. The tiny home is surrounded by mountain and river views but is still conveniently located near ski slopes and the nearby town of Idaho Springs.
Comments / 0