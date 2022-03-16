ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

AP All-America team includes milestone for Kentucky’s Howard

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard has become the ninth player in women’s basketball history to earn first-team...

keyt.com

KEYT

Saint Peter’s is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16. Two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket, the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. Saint Peter’s ended a 21-game winning streak and a memorable season for Murray State, located 265 miles from Lexington in Kentucky’s southwestern corner. Justice Hill led the Racers with 19 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Truong leads Gonzaga women to 68-55 win over Nebraska

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kayleigh Truong scored a career-high 20 points to lead Gonzaga to a 68-55 victory over Nebraska in the first round of NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Truong, a junior guard, scored 15 of her points in the second half, and those came after she landed awkwardly in a second quarter collision with Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley. That caused her to miss the final five minutes of the half. Sam Haiby led the Huskers with a season-high 20 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Stanford’s Belibi becomes third woman to dunk in NCAA game

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford’s Francesca Belibi became the third woman ever to dunk in the NCAA Tournament, slamming one down with one hand in the second quarter for the top-seeded, defending champion Cardinal in their first round game against 16th-seeded Montana State. Belibi’s dunk marked the first by a woman in the tournament since Brittney Griner in 2013 and just the third overall along with Candace Parker’s feat in 2006. A 6-foot-1 junior who routinely dunks in warmups and practice, Belibi had a pair of slams last season — on Dec. 13, 2020, at rival California in Berkeley and again at week later at UCLA.
STANFORD, CA
Daily Mail

Is the wall of silence finally crumbling? Virginia Tech swimmer bumped out of NCAA finals by Lia Thomas writes letter to sports body blasting them for letting trans athlete compete

A Virginia Tech swimmer bumped out of the NCAA finals by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas claims her spot was stolen and has publicly blasted the collegiate sports authority for letting the controversial athlete compete in the women's division. Hungarian-born swimmer Reka Gyorgy penned a letter to the NCAA arguing that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

ESPN pauses coverage of women’s basketball match in protest at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
BASKETBALL

