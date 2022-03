With the S&P 500's dividend yield barely above its all-time low, many investors are forced to look elsewhere for income. On March 4, 1957, the S&P 500 (SPY) debuted with a dividend yield just shy of 4%, more than triple that of today. Imagine how wonderful it would be to own the index and capture a 4% yield. Alas, the days of old are gone, and they are hard to imagine ever returning.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO