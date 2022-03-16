ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Ukrainian Artists Are Making Traps for Russian Tanks

By Jane Recker
Smithonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian painter Volo Bevza left his home in Berlin in late February to attend the opening of his solo exhibition in Kyiv, reports Katya Kazakina for Artnet News. But his exhibition, which was set to unveil on February 24, was curtailed by the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Now, Bevza; his girlfriend,...

