For creamy cheesecake with no cracks - or water bath - bake it low and slow

By Becky Krystal
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes a good cheesecake? Is it tall and fluffy, or dense and creamy? What's the right balance of sweet and tangy? Can you make it without a water bath? Is it fast or foolproof? Does it really have to be made in a springform pan?. I had to...

www.mrt.com

Mashed

Ranking Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Flavors Worst To Best

With a 21-page menu and more than 30 cheesecake flavors available at any given time, The Cheesecake Factory is known for its over-the-top offerings. The chain dates back to the 1940s when Evelyn Overton reworked a cheesecake recipe to make it her own. The cakes were a hit and she soon began to sell them all over town. Evelyn and her husband Oscar opened a Los Angeles bakery in 1972 and just 6 years later, their son would open a new chain that featured the cakes as the star dessert (via The Cheesecake Factory). As of 2019, it was one of the country's most popular casual dining options, according to FSDBCO.
RESTAURANTS
Food52

Weeknight Chicken With Creamy Mushrooms

Cream of mushroom chicken that is almost as easy as cranking open a can. This recipe requires a bit of multitasking—yes, you can—so make sure to read it from start to finish before you dive in. All the steps are highly doable, and having two skillets going at once is the sort of weeknight efficiency that will make you feel like a superhero. Which you are. Resist the temptation to swap in half-and-half or whole milk here; neither are rich enough to yield the silky consistency and rich flavor we’re after. In a pinch, you could swap in white button mushrooms, but baby bellas (aka crimini mushrooms) are just as easy to find, barely more expensive, and way more flavorful. You’ll notice that the chicken cooks longer on the first side—this is on purpose. For thin cutlets, it’s impossible to get a deep, dark sear on both sides without overcooking the meat. By fully committing to the first side, we get a gorgeous golden crust, all while keeping the chicken juicy and tender. If you don’t have or don’t like chives—tell me, what do you have or like? Parsley or dill would both be great here, as would basil or arugula. This doesn’t need a starchy sidekick, but it wouldn’t refuse one either; try a crusty baguette or egg noodles. —Emma Laperruque.
RECIPES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Crispy lamb meatballs with herby feta yogurt will put a spring in your step

Is it feeling like spring yet where you are? Do you hear more birds chirping? Are there tender buds on the trees? It's full-on spring mode where I am, but I have friends in the Southern hemisphere who are gearing up for colder days, and I know others who've been reveling in warm weather for months now. Time and space still feel a bit nebulous, but at least we have our seasons to ground us.
RECIPES
Mashed

Are Cheesecake Factory Cheesecakes Made Fresh?

Cheesecake Factory: where middle school accomplishments are celebrated. Your parents might have taken you there as a reward for graduating eighth grade, but you knew it was just an excuse for them to enjoy the restaurant's creamy confections. It might have been your first taste of a more elevated dining experience, and even though it's a chain, you felt like it was a real treat, a place where the servers wear meticulously clean uniforms and study the menu like they are preparing for the BAR exam (via Insider).
RESTAURANTS
Well+Good

5 Health Benefits of Drinking Water With a Spoonful of Baking Soda

You may have never finished a container of baking soda—like, ever. But that's about to change. Natural mineral sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) is an oft-overlooked but versatile ingredient that can be used to boost health when you drink it dissolved in water, according to certified personal trainer and certified fitness nutrition specialist Britt Brandon.
NUTRITION
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
Distractify

TikToker Says Red Lobster Fired Her After She Was "Jumped” at Work

Labor has always been a hot topic of conversation, and it seems that only more and more people have been talking about income discrepancies and poor management/structural choices ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe people staying home and not working for a while had something to do with it, or the massive layoffs, or the redistribution of wealth that made big corporations even bigger while small businesses were assaulted, or politicians using inside knowledge to benefit, maybe all of this helped to put a sour taste in people's mouths when it came to work during and after the pandemic.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Boston Globe

Recipe: Dubliner Pub’s Irish shortbread, baked low and slow, will melt in your mouth

Traditional shortbread has a very high proportion of butter to flour, and only a little sugar and salt to round out the list of ingredients. You can make Dubliner Irish Pub's version in a food processor. Whir the dough until it forms clumps, not a ball, and press them into a small rimmed baking sheet (called a quarter-sheet pan; or use another pan that measures about 9-by-12 inches). Smooth the top, prick it well, and bake for 2 1/2 hours in a low oven. Don't rush it. The shortbread should be fully cooked but pale when it's done, never light brown, and the texture will melt in your mouth.
RECIPES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Save over $450 on a chef-quality knife block set from Sur La Table

Having the right cutlery in your kitchen can make all the difference when it comes to preparing the perfect meal. Sure, you could just go buy a normal set of serrated kitchen knives, but that wouldn’t really do the trick after a while. Instead, take advantage of this deal on a top-quality knife block set from Sur La Table.
SHOPPING
Midland Reporter-Telegram

I own 14 sewing machines and this portable Brother is my favorite

As well as a freelance writer, I also work as a tailor and pattern maker for film and television. During the 30+years I've worked in this capacity, I’ve used a wide variety of sewing machines – and currently own 14. While my high-speed, industrial machine of choice is the classic Juki DDL 8700 and its ancestor the ridiculously heavy (read: definitely not portable) DDL 555-4, my favorite portable, home sewing machine is a lightweight Brother.
ELECTRONICS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

How to Pack Like a Seasoned Pro for Super-Long Trips

Last June, I spent a month traveling across Iceland and then hopping around the Greek isles while reporting stories for InsideHook. (I know, tough life but somebody has to do it.) While it wasn’t my longest stint on the road, the combination of climates, activities, and locales made it a bit of a tricky one to pack for. Especially since I have one non-negotiable rule while traveling: I refuse to check a suitcase. Unless I’m returning home with invaluable whisky stashed away, that is. Now, with the help of some fellow trusted travel pros, we’re bringing you the secrets of traveling light and traveling well, no matter how long you’re gone for — or even if you don’t know how long that might be.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Crunchy, creamy and bursting with flavor!

With two tantalizing textures and real chicken or fish as the first ingredient, cats go crazy for BLUE Bursts! Made with natural ingredients and NO corn, wheat or soy, they’re packed with wholesome goodness you’ll feel good about giving. This content is created and maintained by a third...
FOOD & DRINKS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS

