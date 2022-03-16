ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia Attend University Of Georgia’s Pro Day

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — The opening of the free-agent legal tampering window has been … rather quiet for the Patriots. Given their big spending last year and their salary cap constraints this year, that was to be expected.

That, however, doesn’t mean that the highest-ranking members of the Patriots’ brass aren’t working.

The trio of Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Matt Groh was in attendance on Wednesday for the pro day being held at the University of Georgia.

Patricia rejoined the Patriots last year as a senior advisor, with an unspecified role that did involve some aspect of front office work. Groh was elevated to director of player personnel after Dave Ziegler left that role to run the operation in Las Vegas.

The Patriots have tapped into the Bulldogs’ pipeline with current linemen David Andrews (undrafted, 2015) and Isaiah Wynn (first round, 2018), as well as with receiver Malcolm Mitchell in 2016 and Sony Michel in 2018. Richard Seymour, who was selected for Hall of Fame enshrinement in February, represents the Patriots’ best Georgia selection of all time, taken with the sixth overall pick in Belichick’s second draft with New England.

This year, Georgia has a long list of highly touted prospects , particularly on defense. That includes linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive lineman Jordan Davis, EDGE Travon Walker, cornerback Derion Kendrick, safety Lewis Cine, and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. On offense, wide receiver George Pickens, and guards Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer are highly regarded prospects as well.

The Patriots own the 21st overall pick in this year’s draft, along with the 54th (second round) and 85th (third round) overall picks in the top rounds.

