These are the times that try Dallas Cowboys fans’ souls. We have been battered by the way the team has or is handling contract decisions involving DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper, La’el Collins, and Randy Gregory. While there may be valid reasons for Cooper and Collins to go, they reportedly lost Gregory to the Denver Broncos over one clause in his contract and made a frankly insulting initial offer to Lawrence in trying to rework his deal. Now we are left wondering if Jerry and Stephen Jones can overcome their own dysfunction to fill the remaining holes in free agency, or if we will have to hope for Dallas to hit on every single draft pick.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO