ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nicki Minaj Gives Slick Rick His Flowers: 'The 1st Rap I Ever Learned Was 'Mona Lisa''

By Michael Saponara
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj is paying homage to one of Hip Hop’s pioneers. After Slick Rick shouted out Nicki as part of Women’s History Month, the Barbz leader returned the favor and gave the London-born MC his flowers on Tuesday (March 15). The Young Money Queen took to Twitter...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj On Black Men: "They're Not Allowed To Even Show Their Emotions"

Ahead of their conversation on The Joe Budden Podcast arriving tomorrow, March 9th, Nicki Minaj and the host chopped it up on the latest episode of Queen Radio, during which the mother of one addressed a tweet that she recently shared about how women don't exist for men's pleasure, which ultimately turned into her sharing her thoughts on how Black men require more emotional nurturing than we think.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kali Reveals How Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Have Influenced Her 'Toxic Chocolate' Career

In celebration of Women’s History Month, rising Atlanta rapstress Kali spoke with HipHopDX ahead of her latest project Toxic Chocolate, which dropped Friday (March 11). The “MMM MMM” rapper spoke on five women who’ve influenced her in the music industry, ranging from Rap royalty Nicki Minaj, to the late R&B sensation Aaliyah. Kali was also sure to name her mother, grandmother and “momager” among her most cherished influences, along with other women in Rap who have championed her blossoming career, from Cardi B to 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star Bia.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Slick Rick
Person
Missy Elliott
HipHopDX.com

DJ Quik Says His Mother Stopped Him From Leaving With Suge Knight The Night 2Pac Was Killed

DJ Quik rarely does interviews but agreed to one with the Los Angeles Times. In an article published on Tuesday (March 15), the 52-year-old Compton native looked back on his storied Hip Hop career but noted he’s still in the studio “every damn day.” More recently, Quik was recording with Vince Staples for his next album as well as DJ Mustard, possibly for Quik’s forthcoming album he’s titled David Vs. Goliath (a nod to his government name David Blake).
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mona Lisa#Rap Song#Hip Hop#Women S History Month#Monalisa
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Watch Nicki Minaj’s Interview With Joe Budden

Nicki Minaj sat down with Joe Budden for a new interview, arriving a day after they hopped on an Instagram Live session together. Minaj and Budden got right down to it, first talking about their BET Cypher together back in 2009. They also broached topics like Nicki getting plastic surgery and how she became the blueprint for many women rappers today.
HIP HOP
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s Message To Black Men: “I love You”

Nicki went on her Instagram Live on Tuesday night to announce her new partnership with Amazon and her podcast ‘Queen Radio’ returning with the first official show on April 8th. The new platform includes a place for fans to listen to music have conversations with her and create a unique experience for the fans. Later in the Live, she bought in Joe Budden to also promote her appearance on his show, discussing everything from the music industry to relationships and when they got on the topic of what is a man’s love language. Nicki took the time to speak to Black men first, offering advice to the ladies Looking good for our man. “We don’t dress or do our makeup for men. Dear Black men, I f*cking love you. Dear Black men, I appreciate you. Dear Black men, you are needed and wanted, and dear Black men, you are the only men on this planet that, as little boys, you don’t get to be nurtured and treated like a child, like a baby, like someone’s thing that needs to be loved and hugged and kissed and told that we love you.” she told Joe and her followers. See the entire discussion below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Baby Tate Recalls 2019 Nicki Minaj Co-Sign + Gives Flowers To Rihanna & Her Mother

Powerful women have championed the career of HipHopDX 2022 Rising Star Baby Tate time and time again. In recognition of International Women’s Day, Baby Tate tells DX how Nicki Minaj and other women have had a major impact on her as a teen and in the early stages of her career. The Queen rapper bestowed a major cosign upon the Atlanta native after her submission to a social media challenge went viral.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Blueface's Ex-Artist Chrisean Rock Admits To Blood-Smearing Break-In

Chrisean Rock is finally coming clean about everything. Blueface’s ex-signee, who made headlines in February for taking some crack and stealing the rapper’s car to go on a cross-country excursion, finally opened up about every bizarre antic she’s done since signing to Blueface Records in 2020. The...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Wants Address Of 'SNL' Guest Writer Who Leaked Pete Davidson Texts

Kanye West spent the majority of Sunday morning (March 13) posting Instagram videos and photos berating comedian D.L. Hughley, condemning his ex-wife Kim Kardashian over custody of their four children and accusing her new boyfriend Pete Davidson of bragging about sleeping with the reality television star. At one point, Saturday...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ma$e Explains Why He Dissed Diddy On 'Oracle 2'

After unleashing a venomous diss track against his former boss on Tuesday (March 15), Ma$e took to Instagram live on Thursday (March 17) to explain why he dissed Diddy. Against an all-black backdrop, the former Bad Boy signee explained how his track “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha” was meant to be an empowering anthem for those too scared to criticize the label head.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Pete Davidson Brags About Being In Bed With Kim Kardashian In Leaked Kanye West Texts

The drama between Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is intensifying. On Sunday (March 13), the Yeezy mogul was up in arms after his children didn’t show up at Sunday Service in Los Angeles. As Ye explained in several Instagram posts, he specifically made sure to fly back from Miami and move the event up so he could still make it to Saint’s basketball game.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy