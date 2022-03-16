Drew Timme on 'controlled rage' before March Madness, using his facial hair for NIL, and more

Gonzaga big Drew Timme helped lead his team to the NCAA championship game last season, but this year, he hopes to take them one step further.

Timme, a 6-foot-10 junior who is averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, was recently named a Second Team AP All-American. Due to his growing popularity, the 21-year-old is also widely considered one of the faces of name, image, and likeness in the NCAA.

During a recent conversation with For The Win, the college basketball star spoke to us about his partnership with Dollar Shave Club. He also offered some intel on his teammate Chet Holmgren, who is a projected top pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

How would you describe your emotions heading into March Madness?

Drew Timme: Yeah, you could call it a mental refocus. It’s a controlled rage. There are a lot of emotions in March and there is a lot of uncertainty. But as long as you can stay locked in and be yourself, that is something huge for March.

How much will your previous experience in the tournament help you?

Timme: I think it’s huge, especially because I can use it to teach and pass down the stuff that I’ve learned and experienced from it. It hasn’t always been pretty. But I can teach the younger guys and help them learn from my experience. That can just help them prepare themselves in whichever way they need to get it done. That’s been a huge part, so far.

Do you think Gonzaga has a target on its back in March Madness?

Timme: [Laughs] When don’t we have a target on our backs? But it’s fun. We want everyone’s best shot for sure. Competition is what makes people fall in love with this game and when people are at their best, it’s a lot of fun no matter the result. So we’re excited, for sure.

What are you most looking forward to about the tournament?

Timme: The atmosphere. I think one of the best parts about the game is being able to interact with the fans. I love being able to feed off the crowd, but even just being able to walk around to talk to fans and hear from them is what I’m looking forward to the most. That’s such a huge part of college sports and what makes it so special. So to have them back in full force will be special.

What is the biggest year-over-year difference since last season?

Timme: Obviously, the fans. That makes it so much easier to play. It got hard sometimes to play with fake crowd-generated noise that never stopped. It got boring. Also, I love being able to just travel around again. It’s tough to be stuck in one venue for the whole month. That’ll make it a lot easier as we all lock into ourselves and to our teams.

What have you learned from your experience with the new NIL policy change?

Timme: It’s been great. It’s opened a lot of doors for me. It showed me the real world a little bit. I’ve learned more about life this year from NIL than I had otherwise in college. I’m learning how businesses work and taxes and being financially responsible. Things that seem pretty basic turn out to be more complicated than you would think. You can’t just say, “Oh, I’ll throw this money over here and it’ll be cool.” You actually have to invest and save. From that aspect, it’s prepared me for life and what’s beyond college.

What advice would you give to an incoming freshman about NIL?

Timme: Don’t chase money. [Laughs] What got you in this position is yourself and how you play. I think one of the things with my partnership with Dollar Shave Club, for example, is they told me I had good facial hair and they had good razors. They said, “Just be yourself and don’t apologize for it.”

I thought that was perfect for me because that’s how I play the game. I’m just me. If you don’t like it, sorry, I’m still going to be me at the end of the day. So I think doing things for yourself, the rest will come. I don’t think you should go somewhere or change who you are for money. I think as long as you are yourself, good things will happen and you’ll be the happiest version of yourself. I could see a lot of people lost just trying to chase money.

How are you using your facial hair as part of your name, image, and likeness?

Timme: It’s been really great. Dollar Shave Club asked me to be a chin-fluencer. [Laughs] I looked at them, like, “Am I missing words here? I’ve never heard of that before.” But being a chin-fluencer and being able to inspire people and being yourself and being comfortable with your facial hair, it’s been great.

What we’re doing now is we’re starting the chin-fluencer thing where you can show off your clean face for a chance to win tickets to March Madness. So just seeing people take pictures of their facial hair and what makes them feel unique is really special and something that is really cool of Dollar Shave Club to do. Just promoting people being their best selves and what makes them happy is a big reason why I joined them. They really do care about yourself and what makes you be you. I think that just gets lost in the business world sometimes. But being able to be your authentic self is huge and something that really drew me in.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations in terms of facial hair?

Timme: White Goodman, [portrayed by Ben Stiller] from Dodgeball, for sure. I would say Guy Fieri. I love his facial hair. And then Wilt Chamberlain. He is one of the greatest hoopers of all time and he rocked a ‘stache and had bars a little bit.

What do you think some of the most iconic Drew Timme looks have been?

Timme: I definitely think the White Goodman handlebars. That was really popular. Obviously, the ‘stache that I’m rocking right now is one of my favorites. The headband, too. Not many people rock a headband. It’s one of my favorite looks. I like the old-school headband, not the new ones that are dri-fit or whatever. I like old-school sweatbands. I think the combination of those looks is a little old school but it fits me really well and I love doing it.

When are you going to get Chet Holmgren to rock facial hair with you?

Timme: When he hits puberty! [Laughs] Nah, I’m just kidding. But if he wants to, he’s more than welcome to. I told him he might as well.

What is it like sharing the frontcourt with such a unique talent in Chet?

Timme: He’s obviously a one-of-a-kind player and once-in-a-generation talent. The things he can do are insane. Sometimes, you’re just like, “Did he really just do three in-and-outs and then go behind his back and dunk on someone in transition? WHAT?!”

But I think the thing people do not really take notice of or get to really see is how eager he is to really learn. He is always just asking questions, always getting with people, always trying to pick my brain about things and he is always picking the coaches’ brains about things. You don’t always see that from people, but especially not from someone who is as good as him and someone who has as much attention as he has. That is one of his most unique characteristics. He is always eager to learn. He is always asking questions. That will really help him at the next level because you’re not going to have all the answers in the NBA. It takes time. His willingness to learn will help to speed up that process for him.