ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0rRQ_0egy9fCC00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum.

The board in November approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro and Jefferson County, along with two online charter schools.

Last month the state Supreme Court lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools after some parents sued Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and state Senate. Charter school implementation is continuing while broader legal issues are considered before the Supreme Court.

Board chairman Adam Kissel said the board is still looking to hire an executive director.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Gov. Justice issues statement on calls to suspend gas tax

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after the Minority leaders from the West Virginia Legislature sent a joint letter, calling on the Governor to suspend the 37.5 cent state tax per gallon of gas:. “I would absolutely love to suspend this tax and...
BUSINESS
Lootpress

CU awarded $1.5 million through Gov. Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University has been awarded $1.5 million through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, which is designed to address the state’s nursing shortage through a multifaceted approach to attract, train, and retain nurses in the Mountain State. Representing a fundamental part of this approach, an award program was established to fund nursing program expansion projects at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Energy company to retire, sell Ohio, WVa power plants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia coal–fired power plant will be sold or retired next year, its owner said. Akron, Ohio–based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio, as part of its commitment to become carbon free.
STRATTON, OH
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce ARC POWER Grants

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced three POWER grants totaling $2,085,225 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). “I’m glad to announce...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Lootpress

Lewisburg announces “Make It Shine” clean-up campaign

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Lewisburg is planning a “Make It Shine” clean-up campaign sponsored by the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, a coalition of people dedicated to the improvement, betterment and beautification of the city. According to Shannon Beatty, Lewisburg in Bloom Coordinator, the event will be held...
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Charter Schools#State Supreme Court#Ap#Nitro#The House Of Delegates#Senate#The Supreme Court
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is seeking Request for Proposal for Concessions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking Requests for Proposals for Concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Parks and Rec are seeking companies that wish to enter into a contract for one year to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities. Renewal of contact optional. The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball. Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather, but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

WVU Medicine celebrates National Social Work Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine is celebrating National Social Work Month this March. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation recognizing National Social Work Month at the request of WVU Medicine social worker Cynthia Harper, M.S.W., L.G.S.W. This year’s theme, “The Time is Right for Social Work,” highlights how social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Reminds Consumers to Research Tax Prep Services

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey reminded consumers this week to be cautious and to protect personal information when preparing and filing their federal and state income taxes, particularly since some tax preparers offer remote assistance due to COVID-19. If opting for a remote or virtual transaction, make sure you’re dealing with a legitimate tax preparation service. Also, make sure the tax preparer uses a secure portal to receive sensitive information involving income, Social Security numbers, finances, birth dates, addresses, and other items scam artists could steal.
INCOME TAX
Lootpress

City of Charleston’s major crime areas see seven-year low

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Monday, Chief of Police Tyke Hunt presented the Charleston Police Department’s yearend report to City Council. During the presentation Chief Hunt shared that most major crime areas are at or near a seven-year low. These positive trends can be attributed to the proactive steps...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Annual Business Plan Competition held at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Concord University held its 4th annual Business Plan Competition at University Point the evening of March 3, 2022. Several teams competed with a record number of viewers watching the competition via Zoom or in person. Ellie Hawcroft, a junior from Barnsley, England, came away from...
ATHENS, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy