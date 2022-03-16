West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum.

The board in November approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro and Jefferson County, along with two online charter schools.

Last month the state Supreme Court lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools after some parents sued Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and state Senate. Charter school implementation is continuing while broader legal issues are considered before the Supreme Court.

Board chairman Adam Kissel said the board is still looking to hire an executive director.