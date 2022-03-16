Hailey Bieber Says This Vitamin C Serum Is One of Her ‘Holy Grail Products’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber knows her skincare . Let’s start with the obvious, shall we? The model’s face is absolutely flawless, so she’s clearly doing something right. She pulls off the no-makeup look like a pro. Then, of course, there’s the fact that Bieber is coming out with her own beauty brand, Rhode. She’s even been teasing dewy glazed donut skin on the 'gram. Sign Us up!

In honor of Black History Month in February, the YouTube host decided to spotlight some of her favorite Black-owned brands . First up? BeautyStat, founded by Bieber’s friend Ron Robinson . “BeautyStat is a cosmetic chemist-founded company dedicated to developing innovative, science-driven formulas that feature groundbreaking technology to deliver fast results,” the model said. She then introduced the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner . "It's the world’s first serum containing 20 percent stable and pure vitamin C, which was groundbreaking in the skincare industry," Bieber said. "It has changed my skin. One of my holy grail products."

A revolutionary product that will get Us one step closer to achieving Bieber’s glowy complexion? Say less. Keep reading for more scoop on this skincare must-have !

Get the BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Serum for Face for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change. Also available at Nordstrom !

The BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner is a lightweight facial serum that creates brighter and firmer skin. Formulated with 20% pure vitamin C, this gel-cream helps gid rid of pores and smooth skin. It also reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, redness and dark spots.

Other key ingredients include anti-aging EGCG (an active component of green tea), moisturizing Squalane and tartaric acid, which provides the ideal pH level for skin absorption. Together, this formula packs a punch. In a consumer study, 100% saw more even skin tone and smaller pores and 90% saw younger-looking skin. Those are some radical results!

When we say shoppers left rave reviews, we mean it! The general consensus is that this vitamin C treatment works like a charm. “ This is the best vitamin c serum I’ve used , and I’ve used many, many brands,” one customer declared. “It actually works and stays stable.” Another shopper said, “It's perfect for brightening and reducing dark spots. Highly recommend.” According to one reviewer, this product is “absolutely the best! It gives an evenness to my skin making it feel light, supple and soft.”

And last, but not least, another customer gushed, “I absolutely LOVE it. I had been struggling with some acne scars and this product seemed to smooth and refine my skin. It leaves my skin feeling so soft too! Would recommend 10/10. ” Find out why Bieber considers this BeautyStat serum one of her all-time faves by trying this product for yourself!

