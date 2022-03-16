ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSC and GO-WV Host Gas Pipeline Safety Seminars

By Tyler Barker
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV) are holding Pipeline Safety Seminars in Charleston on April 5 and Bridgeport on April 7. The one-day seminars are free of charge to operators and will focus on a review of Federal and State requirements and recent developments in the industry. Featured speakers at the conference will include the PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Division and representatives of the industry. Lunch will be provided to participants.

“The purpose of the seminars is to ensure all regulated pipeline operators in West Virginia understand and comply with pipeline safety regulations to ensure the safety and integrity of West Virginia’s pipelines,” according to PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane, who is scheduled to speak at the Charleston seminar. “Anyone who works in the pipeline industry will benefit from this seminar and we encourage all to attend.”

The Public Service Commission is responsible for the inspection and enforcement of Federal and State pipeline safety regulations for 96 natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline operators with approximately 14,000 miles of intrastate pipelines.

GO-WV is a non-profit corporation with 600 member companies working to promote and protect the oil and natural gas industry in West Virginia.

Details and online registration are available at: https://gowv.com/events/2022-pipeline-safety-seminar/

