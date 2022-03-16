Summersville plans Easter Egg Hunt for community youth

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Summersville is inviting community youth to participate in this year’s Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center. According to event organizers, children up to the age of 12 are invited to participate.

This year’s hunt is being sponsored by the City of Summersville in partnership with the Rotary Club of Summersville and the Summerville Arena and Conference Center.

For more information, visit summersvillearena.com or call 304-872-3722.

The Summersville Arena and Conference Center is located at 3 Armory Way.