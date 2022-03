Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe has said that he is “deeply grateful” for her release and is looking forward to “a new life” with his wife and daughter. Speaking to reporters alongside his daughter Gabriella, Mr Ratcliffe said that his wife had asked for a cup of tea on her arrival back in Britain. Richard Ratcliffe said that “there will probably be a couple of days peace and quiet” when Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrives back in the UK. “The first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea, so we will do [that]. “I think...

