Dublin Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is back

DAYTON — Thursday morning, an Oregon District pub is already starting St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

The party returns this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The Dublin Pub opens to patrons early, with the admission starting at 4:30 a.m. “Breakfast and Beers” begins at 5:30 a.m.

News Center 7 spotted crews setting up a large tent yesterday for the day-long party at the Dublin Pub.

The tent is located at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Fifth Street.

There will be live entertainment all day, including several Irish dance groups.

News Center 7 previously reported that the celebration at the Dublin Pub is causing changes to RTA routes today and tomorrow.

The reroute begins today at 3 p.m. and will last until the end of bus services overnight into early Friday morning.

