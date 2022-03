The last couple of years have been a roller-coaster for Shreveport businesses. That's not to say that companies and their employees around the world haven't suffered as well - but I've had a front row seat for Shreveport-Bossier City's "COVID show." That's exactly why the latest bit of good news coming out of the Ratchet City is so awesome! Not one, but 2 businesses are emerging from the uncertain cloud of the global pandemic and are celebrating grand openings this week in downtown Shreveport.

