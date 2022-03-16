ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Smith

Hey, Associates: How’s The New Normal Treating You?

By Above the Law
abovethelaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years of living and working under the umbrella of the pandemic has prompted many lawyers to reassess their priorities, their jobs, and even their choice of career. This phenomenon (which is not limited to attorneys, of course)...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#New Normal
abovethelaw.com

Innovative AND Biglaw?? It Is Possible

Are your lawyers stuck doing manual work that could be automated? Read on. Hint: The firm recently launched a proprietary software platform to streamline, digitize, and automate the legal needs of startups. Here’s what you didn’t learn in law school about the consumer’s journey from digital encounter to long-term client....
abovethelaw.com

Clients Sometimes Give Gifts To Their Lawyers

There are certain professionals who typically receive gifts on an annual or otherwise regular basis. For instance, many people give a gift to their doorman or mail person around the holidays, and people regularly provide gifts to other professionals with whom they are close. Clients also sometimes provide gifts to lawyers, and although this is in no way expected (and lawyers need to follow ethical rules), receiving a gift can be really special for legal professionals.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abovethelaw.com

How To Deal With A Communication Breakdown

This week, I experienced what happens when communication breaks down. In mid-January, I switched to a payroll processor to pay an independent contractor rather than running manual payments. I assumed the payments would run similarly to my employee payments. I was wrong and missed two payment dates. I didn’t know I’d missed the dates until the independent contractor stopped working, demanding to know about their overdue pay. After confirming with the payment processor, I immediately ran the payment and profusely apologized for my error. It was mortifying that I made such a mistake when I thought I was adding efficiency to my firm. By picking up the phone rather than writing an email, I helped smooth things over, clarify the miscommunication, and salvage an excellent working relationship.
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
abovethelaw.com

But What About The Evil Twin Plotline? — See Also

Are You An Experienced Intellectual Property Attorney?. Join Full-Service Boutique Team In Chicago. You’ll Get $215K And Like It: King & Spalding gives out raises. So do Cooley and Willkie. Here’s what you didn’t learn in law school about the consumer’s journey from digital encounter to long-term client....
CHICAGO, IL
abovethelaw.com

Lawyers Should Usually Bcc Less When Emailing

This website has covered a number of “reply all” fiascos at law firms, law schools, and in other parts of the legal profession over the years. As we all know from firsthand experience, even though email is pretty easy to use, some functions can cause trouble from time to time. One email practice that leads to problems and inefficiency is bcc’ing. For those who do not know, bcc (which stands for “blind carbon copy”) is a practice in which a party is added to an email, but other recipients of that email do not know that the bcc’ed person received it. Although it may be convenient for lawyers to loop in clients or other attorneys without other people knowing that the message has been circulated to additional parties, bcc’ing can be fraught with issues.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abovethelaw.com

‘Cultural’ Stigmatization For Thee But Not For Me

You may not have noticed, but I have taken a break from my writing here at Above the Law. The reasons are long and important: I recently moved, started a new job, and welcomed my first child into the world. Needless to say, my available time to write has been limited. But every now and again I come across something so irritating I can’t keep my mouth shut or my fingers off the keyboard. Others may choose a more rigorous or perhaps more inspired method of creativity, but I credit sheer annoyance for some of my best work.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy