Blue Diamond, Smithfield, Bumble Bee Among New CBA Members

Environmental heterogeneity resulting from human-modified landscapes can increase intraspecific trait variation. However, less known is whether such phenotypic variation is driven by plastic or adaptive responses to local environments. Here, we study five bumble bee (Apidae: Bombus) species across an urban gradient in the greater Saint Louis, Missouri region in the North American Midwest and ask: (1) Can urban environments induce intraspecific spatial structuring of body size, an ecologically consequential functional trait? And, if so, (2) is this body size structure the result of plasticity or adaptation? We additionally estimate genetic diversity, inbreeding, and colony density of these species-three factors that affect extinction risk. Using"‰â‰¥"‰10 polymorphic microsatellite loci per species and measurements of body size, we find that two of these species (Bombus impatiens, Bombus pensylvanicus) exhibit body size clines across the urban gradient, despite a lack of population genetic structure. We also reaffirm reports of low genetic diversity in B. pensylvanicus and find evidence that Bombus griseocollis, a species thought to be thriving in North America, is inbred in the greater Saint Louis region. Collectively, our results have implications for conservation in urban environments and suggest that plasticity can cause phenotypic clines across human-modified landscapes.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO