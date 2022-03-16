Phillies fulfill multiple needs with addition of Red Sox's Schwarber

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Phillies are reportedly making an upgrade to their lineup by adding Kyle Schwarber.

Audacy MLB Insider Jon Heyman, among others, is reporting Schwarber, 29, has agreed to a deal with the Phillies. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury was the first to report the deal, adding it's pending a physical. The Athletic's Jayson Stark says it's for four years, at slightly under $20 million a season — which would bring the total value close to $80 million.

Schwarber was one of the players Bryce Harper mentioned earlier this week as someone who could play left field. Schwarber can also lead off.

This move is certainly going to excite fans, including WIP afternoon producer and co-host of the High Hopes podcast, Jack Fritz — who explained on Twitter why he loves the move.

Schwarber, with 32 home runs and 71 RBIs last season between Washington and Boston, with a .374 on-base percentage. However, his numbers are not good in 16 career games at Citizens Bank Park. Last season in five games, he hit .095.

He will have a lot of time to improve that.