This Pomona Irish Pub Is The Best In Southern California

Photo: Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day (Thursday, March 17) is right around the corner but it's always a good time to head down to an Irish pub and grab a pint with some friends. Luckily, Southern California has plenty of options. To help you choose where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day (or find your new go-to spot), Yelp compiled a list of the highest-rated Irish pubs throughout SoCal.

According to Yelp , the best Irish pub in the area is O'Donovan's Restaurant & Pub in Pomona ! The pub is located in the Pomona Art District which makes it the perfect place to get drinks and food after a show at the Fox Theatre. The pub's Yelp page is full of glowing reviews complimenting the great food and the strong drinks.

Here are the rest of the top 10 highest-rated Irish pubs in SoCal:

For more on food and how to cook it, check out The Fork Report .