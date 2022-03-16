ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sharon Osbourne to Address Ozzy Osbourne’s Infidelities in New Book ‘Coming Home’

By Chad Childers
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Plenty has happened in recent years for longtime music manager and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, and she intends to address some of the headline-making incidents, including Ozzy's infidelities, in her latest book, "Coming Home." This marks the fourth installment of her autobiographical history and this new book is due...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Aimee Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infidelities#The Osbournes
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

Evan Rachel Wood Responds to Manson Lawsuit on ‘The View’ – ‘I am Not scared’

In advance of the release of Evan Rachel Wood's Phoenix Rising documentary, which chronicles her past relationship with Marilyn Manson and her allegations of abuse that prompted her to later name him publicly as her abuser, the actress opened up about both the film and the defamation lawsuit the industrial musician recently filed against her on an episode of daytime talk show The View.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Did Not Cause Original Van Halen Lineup Split

Post-1984, Van Halen were riding high enjoying some of the biggest success of their career, but that album would prove to be their last with singer David Lee Roth. While joining Rob Lowe on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast (as heard below), Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli looked back on that period, revealing that while she sensed a friction with Roth, she was not the cause of the band's split at the time.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

Miley Cyrus Is a Rock Star, Get Over It – Here’s 10 Reasons Why

When I was 11 years old, my dad got me a Super Nintendo for Hanukkah. I was the first one in my friend group to have one, and let me tell you, I thought I was pretty fucking bad ass having six functioning buttons to control Mario with instead of two. On the other hand, when Miley Cyrus was 11 years old, her dad got her a syndicated television show about the trials and tribulations of juggling social studies class by day and playing arenas at night.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 WGRD

Meshuggah Drummer Tomas Haake Reveals Medical Condition That Forced Tour Postponement

Back in December, Meshuggah announced that they would be postponing their early 2022 tour dates in order to "prioritize the physical health" of one of their band members who was undergoing medical treatment for a skin condition that hindered him from rehearsals and playing his instrument. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Tomas Haake has revealed that it is he who has been suffering health concerns, and he elaborated on his condition.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy