The folks at Eataly Dallas make some of the best fresh extruded and filled pastas in the region. I know this because Stefano Secchi, the one-star Michelin NYC chef, taught me how to make fresh pastas, and Eataly’s are better than mine. Almost. Ok, a few of them. But those few include agnolotti filled with pork and veal and good Parmigiano, then sauced with a heavy hand of black truffle butter. It’s a specialty of Piedmont, Italy, and since you can’t go there on a random Monday night, Eataly comes close.

DALLAS, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO