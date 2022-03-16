ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Evergreen calls in salvor team to free trapped Ever Forward

By Nick Savvides
theloadstar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasualty consultant WK Webster (WKW) has said that salvage security is no longer required, but it is possible that Ever Forward vessel owner Evergreen will declare General Average for grounded...

theloadstar.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTVZ

Ever Forward, stuck in Chesapeake Bay, evaluated by experts

BALTIMORE (AP) — A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free a cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward ran aground Sunday night while traveling from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia. The ship is not impeding any navigation, unlike its sister ship the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for days after getting stuck last year. There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,095-foot Ever Forward, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. William Doyle is executive director of the Maryland Port Administration. He says technical experts boarded the ship Monday to evaluate its condition.
BALTIMORE, MD
KEYT

Rescue plan designed for Ever Forward in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay has a plan to refloat the stranded ship. Evergreen said Friday that the plan involves releasing ballast to lighten the load of the Ever Forward, and dredging around the ship to create space between the propeller and rudder and the seabed. The Donjon Smit salvage team will then refloat the ship at high tide using the power of tugboats and the ship’s main engine. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
UPI News

On This Day: 6 dead in Westminster Bridge attack in London

March 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1765, the Stamp Act was passed by Britain's Parliament, introducing a tax on printed materials in the American colonies. Colonists believed this to be a violation of their rights and was a major grievance listed in the Declaration of Independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake Bay#Unconfirmed Reports#Wkw
Narcity

Ontario Is Looking To Give Huge Fines & Prison Time To Those Who Block Border Crossings

The Ontario government just proposed a new act to prevent other serious trade disruptions, and if it gets passed, it could lead to some serious fines and even some jail time. In a news release published on March 21, the provincial government introduced the Keeping Ontario Open for Business Act, 2022, which proposes measures that would allow law enforcement to get involved if, for example, more people decide to clog up Windsor's Ambassador Bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy