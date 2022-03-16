ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami alert issued

By Associated Press
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCJ5w_0egxuOg200

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, triggering a tsunami advisory and plunging more than 2 million homes in the Tokyo area into darkness.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant where the cooling systems failed after the 2011 disaster, said that workers were checking for any possible damage.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake hit at 11:36 p.m. at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a meter (3-foot) sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already.

Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force said it dispatched fighter jets from the Hyakuri base in Ibaraki prefecture, just south of Fukushima, for information gathering and damage assessment.

More than 2 million homes were without electricity in the Tokyo region serviced by TEPCO due to the quake, the utility said on its website. The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings swayed violently.

East Japan Railway Co. said most of its train services were suspended for safety checks.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that the government was assessing the extent of damage and promised to do its utmost for rescue and relief operations.

“Please first take action to save your life,” Kishida tweeted.

There are no immediate reports of casualties.

___

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Violence erupts in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico after drug cartel leader’s arrest

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Violence erupted in the Mexican border town of Nuevo Laredo overnight Sunday near the U.S. Consulate’s office and forced two international bridges to close, after Mexican army officials arrested a high-ranking drug cartel leader, Border Report has learned. A State Department spokesperson told...
LAREDO, TX
KXAN

PHOTOS: SXSW 2022 celebrity sightings

Austin (KXAN) — South by Southwest is off to an exciting start. The first weekend did not disappoint, thanks to the big names that came out to the first in-person conference and festivals in three years. Artists making an appearance to promote their work include Austin’s Sandra Bullock and...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
KXAN

‘Wildfire outbreak’ possible with Thursday weather setup

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A combination of extremely low humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation may lead to a “wildfire outbreak” on Thursday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. While areas from Austin eastward are expecting high humidity, mostly cloudy skies and even a few light rain...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsunami#Earthquake#Tokyo#Extreme Weather#Ap#Air Self Defense Force#East Japan Railway Co
KXAN

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
KXAN

Person killed crossing I-35 in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a person died around midnight Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 in north Austin. They say the person was running across the northbound lanes when the vehicle struck them just before midnight. The driver stayed at the scene. The...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
KXAN

Texas Rep. Chip Roy 1 of 8 House members to vote against Russia-Belarus trade sanctions

The bill passed the House in overwhelming fashion 424-8 and now moves to the Senate before President Biden can sign it into law. The bill allows Biden to increase tariffs on goods coming into the United States from those countries and tells the US representative to the World Trade Organization to, "encourage other WTO members to suspend 13 trade concessions to the Russian Federation and the 14 Republic of Belarus."
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Best Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. First mentioned by Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” back in 1995, the evil Emperor Zurg, or simply Zurg, has become another popular “Toy Story” toy. He was one of the antagonists in “Toy Story 2” and also featured in a “Toy Story 3” cameo. Zurg will return in summer 2022 in the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, “Lightyear,” and merchandise featuring him is likely to become even more popular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KXAN

Cartel wars displacing even well-to-do families from Mexican countryside

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – It wasn’t too long ago that Eladio Mena lived in peace and prosperity in his native Michoacan, Mexico. He owned a ranch where he looked after his 50 head of cattle and planted a variety of crops in a 200-acre spread. His wife contributed by making and selling cheese. His son was becoming financially independent through a small but successful seafood restaurant.
ECONOMY
KXAN

Neighbors place 100 ‘slow down’ signs along Oltorf in south Austin

The new signage went up earlier this week between South First Street and South Lamar Boulevard thanks to a neighborhood initiative led by Janet Mash. She said she sought to do something about people driving too fast on Oltorf after the driver of an SUV struck her 19-year-old son while riding his bicycle last year and then left the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy