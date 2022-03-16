ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These tiny environmental sensors float through the sky like dandelion seeds

By Alex Hughes
Science Focus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMimicking the way dandelion seeds travel through the sky, a team of researchers from the University of Washington have created a tiny battery-free sensor that can be carried long distances by the wind. Sensors are often used in different environmental conditions to measure temperature, humidity, rainfall, light or other...

www.sciencefocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
dornob.com

The Roof of This Rammed Earth Tiny House Feels Like a Leafy Canopy

Rammed earth is one of humanity’s oldest methods of construction, packing natural raw components like dirt, chalk, and lime into a hard material resembling adobe. But where adobe requires dry weather to fully cure, rammed earth can be used in wetter climates. Its final form is determined by the molds used to compress it, so it has sculptural capabilities that are harder to achieve with more conventional materials. The results are very strong, self-insulating, sustainable, and naturally resistant to water, fire, and termites.
INTERIOR DESIGN
geekwire.com

Team behind high-tech murder hornet trackers finds softer inspiration in dandelion seeds

Thanks to its feathery fluff, a dandelion seed riding the wind can cover more than half a mile. While disheartening for many gardeners, this marvel of passive travel was an inspiration for scientists at the University of Washington. The UW researchers have created tiny devices that are dispersed with the breeze, settling across a landscape where they can monitor and report back on environmental conditions.
WILDLIFE
Science Focus

This fabric modelled on the human ear can react to your heartbeat

A new kind of fibre material is able to detect a heartbeat, handclaps or even faint sounds, unlocking a new avenue for wearable technology that can be worked into clothing. This development comes from a collaboration of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Rhode Island School of Design.
APPAREL
Science Focus

Our favourite smart alarm clocks to upgrade your sleep routine

Gone are the days when an alarm clock was just an alarm clock. Now, they’re calendars, wireless phone chargers and even television screens – all while helping you ease your sleep routine with features like automatically dimming displays. At a time when getting a good night’s sleep seems...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dandelion#Design#Laptop#Science Journalism#Robotics
Nature.com

Pivotal role of O-antigenic polysaccharide display in the sensitivity against phage tail-like particles in environmental Pseudomonas kin competition

Environmental pseudomonads colonize various niches including insect and plant environments. When invading these environments, bacteria are confronted with the resident microbiota. To oppose with closely related strains, they rely on narrow-spectrum weaponry such as tailocins, i.e., phage tail-like particles. Little is known about the receptors for these tailocins especially among phylogenetically closely related species. Here, we studied the interaction between an R-tailocin from Pseudomonas protegens CHA0 and a targeted kin, Pseudomonas protegens Pf-5. Using genome-wide transposon insertion sequencing, we identified that lipopolysaccharides are involved in the sensitivity of Pf-5 towards the tailocin of CHA0. By generating Pf-5 lipopolysaccharide mutants and exposing them to extracted tailocin, we specified the two O-antigenic polysaccharides (O-PS) targeted by the tailocin. We affirmed the role of these O-PS through competition assays in vitro as well as in insects. Further, we demonstrate that O-PS are double-edge swords that are responsible for the sensitivity of P. protegens towards tailocins and phages produced by their kin, but shield bacteria from the immune system of the insect. Our results shed light on the trade-off that bacteria are confronted with, where specific O-PS decorations can both be of benefit or disadvantage depending on the host environment and its bacterial inhabitants.
WILDLIFE
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science Focus

Worm Moon 2022: How to see March’s full Moon in the UK

The third full Moon of the year, the Worm Moon, shares its month with the spring equinox, and if you’re an early riser, you’re bound to have spotted Venus as it continues to dominate the morning sky. But when exactly can you see the Worm Moon? And which...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Restomods for the Skies: This Company Restores Old Retro Biplanes So You Can Fly Like It’s 1935

Click here to read the full article. You’ve outrun the giant cascading boulder of meetings and deadlines and avoided the poison darts of office politics, so all you need now is a stylish old floatplane to wing you out of harm’s way—reliable engine, fixed prop, two wings, twin open cockpit and you’re gone. The Indiana Jones in all of us sometimes needs to escape from the daily jungle, which is where Waco Aircraft Corporation comes in. In the 1980s, the Michigan-based company revived the classic Weaver Aircraft YMF with the original FAA flight certificate from 1935, but with a modern engine...
MICHIGAN STATE
Science Focus

Monkeys use playtime to help resolve conflict

When it comes to reducing tension and resolving conflicts within their groups, howler monkeys have come up with a nifty solution – playtime. During a play session, howler monkeys can be seen hanging upside down from their tails and making funny faces and gestures at one another. But thanks to their mainly leaf-based diets, these play activities are relatively energy-costly.
ANIMALS
SB Nation

It’s Official: NASA discovered another Earth

It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth" Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

New issue: The productive brain

How much truth is there behind the myths of how to be more productive, and do we all need to be setting our alarms for 4am?. Vocanologist Prof Bill McGuire takes a closer look at some of the iconic eruptions that took place in 2021. As the crow dies. Corvids...
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Focus

What is Hawking radiation?

In the 1970s, physicist Stephen Hawking tried to answer an apparently simple question: do black holes have a temperature? His analysis led to the concept which now bears his name: Hawking radiation. Not only did Hawking show that black holes radiate energy, he showed that they shrink incredibly slowly and eventually explode in a flash of gamma rays.
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

Spring equinox 2022: Tides, aurorae and more

Spring is finally here, and we’re exactly halfway between mid-winter and mid-summer. There are two equinoxes every year, one in March and the other in September. But when exactly is the spring equinox? And how does it affect the tides? Read on for answers to this and more. For...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy