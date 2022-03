A court in Moscow has banned Meta-owned companies Facebook and Instagram for what it called “extremist activities” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Prosecutors at the Tverskoy District Court also reportedly accused the social media giant on Monday of ignoring Moscow’s requests to remove what they deemed fake news about the military action in Ukraine and calls for protests in Russia.However, they did not call for a ban on the Meta-owned messaging service WhatsApp, which is widely popular in Russia – with nearly 84 million monthly users as of January.The move comes just days after Meta changed its hate speech policy...

