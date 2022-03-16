ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citi to Cover Worker Abortion Travel as States Limit Access (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank says new benefit is response to laws in ‘certain states’. Policy starting in 2022 ensures access to ‘adequate resources’. is starting to cover travel...

news.bloomberglaw.com

TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Citi Draws Ire of Texas Republicans Over Its New Abortion Policy

George P. Bush calls move “a PR stunt by a ‘woke’ company”. Citigroup Inc. may have found a way of doing business in Texas while addressing one of the state’s hottest cultural divides. Buried in a filing released Tuesday night, the bank disclosed it will now...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
Fortune

Citigroup is the latest company to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions as restrictive laws take effect

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As states such as Texas and Idaho begin to implement or propose restrictive abortion laws, more companies are offering to cover travel costs for U.S.-based workers who must seek out the procedure in a different state.
TEXAS STATE
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Barbaric new bill allows postnatal 'abortion' rights

Colorado fancies itself a public policy maverick. So, maybe we should kill newborns. That's what overreaching Democrats in the legislature propose. Our state was the first to legalize abortion. Pot. Hallucinogens in Denver. We allow fentanyl in quantities sufficient to kill thousands without fear of prison. We're America's new death-metal shock-jock with a skull-and-bones tattoo.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
Shine My Crown

Mothers Could Receive Child Support at 15 Weeks of Pregnancy Under Florida’s Proposed Abortion Ban Amendment

A new amendment to Florida’s proposed 15-week abortion ban would see fathers paying child support from a woman’s 15 weeks of pregnancy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to sign the bill into law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing only for exceptions involving “serious risk” to the pregnant person and fatal fetal abnormality. The state currently allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Reason.com

How Texas Women Are Circumventing the State's New Abortion Law

Mail-order pills and trips out of state are helping Texas women who want to terminate a pregnancy but can't under the state's new abortion restrictions. The controversial Texas law bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which means just a few weeks after conception and before many women may know they're pregnant. Researchers found that in the first month after the law was passed, abortions in Texas were down 49.8 percent from the same month the previous year.
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

The Week

Abortion bounties and other cruelties await women when

Roe v. Wade appears to be on its last legs. The Supreme Court seems uninterested in nixing Texas' abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy. The court's conservative supermajority turned a friendly ear to Mississippi's draconian law in December. And not content to wait for the official ruling, states like Idaho are taking matters into their own hands, getting downright creative by announcing possible financial incentives for family members of a fetus, including relatives of rapists.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

bloomberglaw.com

