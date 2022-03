Mark Giordano played his 1,000th regular-season NHL game in a Seattle Kraken uniform and skated in four more before the team sat him to avoid the risk of injury. The respected veteran defenseman and first captain of the expansion franchise was even a healthy scratch when he was honored at home for the milestone. Giordano’s 1,005th game almost certainly will be with another team.

NHL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO