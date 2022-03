When Arturs Silovs made his ECHL debut on Friday, it had been a month and a half between starts for the Canucks goaltending prospect. But he sure made up for lost time. Silovs’ 31 save performance backstopped the Trois-Rivières Lions to a 1-0 overtime victory over the Maine Mariners in his first game since January 30. With the Lions currently holding the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, Silovs’ reassignment from the American Hockey League could make the difference in booking a postseason berth.

