RUSH's Alex Lifeson Will Auction Off His Most Iconic Guitars For Charity

Alex Lifeson has announced plans to sell off his most iconic guitars for charity with Julien's Auctions.

The RUSH guitarist is auctioning off more than 100 items — including instruments, gear, memorabilia and wardrobe — which helped make classic rock history as we know it.

“Julien’s Auctions is proud to present this magnificent collection of coveted artifacts of rock history directly from the legendary guitarist and pioneer, Alex Lifeson of Rush, the most influential and innovative progressive rock/metal band of all time,” Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien’s Auctions said in a press release.

“Lifeson’s mind blowing creativity, musical virtuosity and raw power will take center stage here in this epic auction of his legendary guitars, instruments, and rare memorabilia representing his enduring legacy as one of the godfathers of progressive rock metal music.”

Just over one year ago, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Lifeson revealed that he had been trying to organize the massive benefit auction for some time. His goal is to bring a windfall to charities with which he has personally worked.

The headlining item of the auction is Lifeson's famed 1976 "Whitey" Gibson ES-335TD — a semi-hollow body electric — which was his main instrument from 1976 to 2015. Lifeson ordered the guitar custom in 1976 and used it through Rush's final tour in 2015.

In addition to work live, the "Whitey" guitar was used on 12 total Rush albums, beginning with 1977's A Farewell to Kings . The guitar is estimated to sell for between $200,000 - $300,000.

Another prized guitar is Lifeson's 1980 custom-built Hentor Sportscaster electric, which was used all over Rush's seminal 1981 Moving Pictures album, including for the "Limelight" guitar solo.

