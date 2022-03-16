ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

No Tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Japan

By Karen Smith, Brandon Miller, CNN
KITV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (CNN) -- A tsunami warning was issued by Japanese officials Wednesday following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that hit off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, where a 2011 quake caused a disaster...

www.kitv.com

wmar2news

Cleanup begins after 7.4 quake shakes north Japan, killing 4

TOKYO (AP) — Residents were cleaning their homes Thursday after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, smashing furniture, knocking out power, and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted its low-risk advisory for Fukushima and Miyagi...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Tsunami warning after 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Fukushima, triggering fire alarm at nuclear plant, plunging millions into darkness and causing buildings to rock in Tokyo

A huge earthquake that rocked buildings and cut power to more than two million homes in Japan has sparked fears of a Tsunami - 11 years after a tidal wave left nearly 19,000 people dead or missing in the same area. The powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted the country's northeast coast...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Death toll from major Japanese earthquake rises to at least 4

March 17 (UPI) -- The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck in central Japan has risen, authorities said on Thursday. The 7.4-magnitude quake shook the country on Wednesday and killed at least four people, officials said. More than 100 people were injured. The earthquake stirred up fears and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Fukushima earthquake: Two dead and millions without power in 7.3 magnitude quake off Japan coast

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan left millions without power, thousands evacuated from coastal towns and at least two people dead.The earthquake epicentre was under 62 miles (100kms_ from the 9.1 magnitude earthquake that led to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which killed an estimated 22,000.Just days after the 11th anniversary of the tragedy, a 7.3 earthquake struck about 11.30 am local time on Wednesday night, followed by a 5.6 magnitude aftershock about an hour later shortly before 1am on Thursday.Two people were confirmed dead, and almost 100 injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima, according...
ENVIRONMENT
#Earthquake#Tsunami#Extreme Weather#Cnn#Japanese#Hawai I
AccuWeather

Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Japan, killing 4 and injuring more than 100

The quake occurred almost exactly 11 years after the same region was hit by a devastating earthquake and tsunami that triggered a nuclear meltdown. An intense 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook northern Japan late Wednesday local time, killing four people and injuring more than 100 while triggering a tsunami alert for parts of the country's eastern shoreline and knocking out power to more than 2 million households.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Japan earthquake - latest: Four dead and thousands of households without power as tsunami threat wanes

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan has triggered two small tsunamis just days after the 11th anniversary of the 2011 nuclear disaster at the Fukushima nuclear reactor.At least four people are confirmed dead, and more than 100 injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima, according to city officials reported by Japanese news outlet NHK World.Reuters reported that tens of thousands of Japanese households remained without power on Thursday morning, more than 10 hours after a powerful earthquake. Buildings in Tokyo shook violently and more than 2 million homes lost power in large parts of eastern Japan...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Residents survey damage after powerful Japan quake

People in northeast Japan were cleaning up and surveying the damage on Thursday after a powerful 7.4-magnitude quake derailed a bullet train, opened cracks in highways and initially cut power to over two million homes. Blackouts hit around two million homes in Tokyo and elsewhere in the immediate aftermath of the quake, but power was progressively restored throughout the night.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Powerful Japan earthquake kills four as thousands of households left without power

The death toll from the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit north-east Japan late on Wednesday night has increased to four, prime minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday. More than 150 people were injured in the city of Soma, Fukushima.The government is on high alert as there is a “strong possibility” of more tremors over the next few days. A 5.6 magnitude aftershock of hit about an hour later shortly before 1am Thursday.After the earthquake hit around 11.36pm local time on Wednesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings for the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi. Though the warning was...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Central US Faces High Risk of Devastating Earthquake, Warn Experts

For years, experts have warned that a very disastrous earthquake may hit the central US and as the years draw by, the pending disaster seems to be growing closer. Preparations for this event need to be made to reduce the impact or damages the earthquake will cause. Areas Prone to...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Tsunami Alert Issued for Japan After Earthquake Hits Fukushima Area

Two million Tokyo households were left without power on Wednesday night when a 7.3 magnitude earthquake erupted off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan, according to local officials. Just over a decade ago, an earthquake in the same region led to a devastating tsunami that caused a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. On Wednesday, Japan’s nuclear authority said the stricken Fukushima plant did not appear to be affected. The earthquake hit close to midnight, local time, with an epicenter 20.5 miles below the sea, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It caused one of the country’s famous Shinkansen bullet trains to derail although no injuries were reported among the train’s 100 passengers. Tsunami alerts were issued for the coast of Honshu, warning of possibly dangerous waves striking communities within 186 miles of the earthquake’s epicenter.
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL

Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday said he would declare a national emergency following floods across large swathes of the east coast that have claimed 22 lives. Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement during a visit to flood-devastated Lismore in northern New South Wales state,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hope, hard reality mix in Japanese town wrecked by disaster

Yasushi Hosozawa returned on the first day possible after a small section of his hometown, Futaba, reopened in January — 11 years after the nuclear meltdown at the nearby Fukushima Daiichi plant.It has not been easy. Futaba, which hosts part of the plant, saw the evacuation of all 7,000 residents because of radiation after the March 11, 2011, quake and subsequent tsunami that left more than 18,000 people dead or missing along Japan’s northeastern coast. Only seven have permanently returned to live in the town.“Futaba is my home … I've wanted to come back since the disaster happened. It...
ASIA
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan intel: China military plane crashed in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. A Chinese military aircraft crashed in the South China Sea earlier this month, the Taiwanese intelligence agency said Thursday, providing a possible explanation for China’s closure of a part of the Gulf of Tonkin near Hainan island.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
WEATHER

