So far, the controversies concerning President Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court Justice have been 1) the fact of her announcement; 2) some dude wanting to know her LSAT scores; and 3) another dude saying she should recuse herself before she’s on payroll. While I do not know the unspoken treacheries that will affix themselves to her legacy next, I am sure that they too will be goofy. Maybe it will be discovered that she occasionally uses her cousin’s Netflix login to watch Sister Sister reruns — a clear violation of the company’s terms of service and, if she can’t follow even those simple rules, how could she be expected to uphold our great Constitution? Whatever the next faux pas is, I know it wouldn’t be something as egregious as yelling or breaking down in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee — things like that would be career-ending.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO