ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Outdoor Furniture For Any Type of Setup, From a Balcony to a Pool Deck

By Annie Tomlin
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a few days, the calendar will proclaim that it's finally time to switch from winter to spring mode. You know what that means: get ready to soak up warm weather, hold al fresco brunches, and toast with friends at sunset....

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

7 Things That Don’t Belong in Your Bedroom

Your bedroom is a sanctuary — or at least it’s supposed to be. The place you spend all those hours resting and recharging should feel rejuvenating — but you also know how tough it can be to truly relax when a space is in a state of disarray. And despite the fact that you probably only really spend one (mostly unconscious) part of the day in a bedroom, it can get cluttered quickly.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

Grandma's Floral Sofa is Back in Style—No Reupholstery Required

While few can argue the appeal of Joanna Gaines's all-neutral farmhouse style, there's nothing quite like the nostalgic comfort of Nana's floral couch. Thanks to grandmillennials, a term used for mid-20 to late-30 somethings with an affinity for antiques combined with a desire for self-expression, chintz-like floral patterns are back and dare we say, better than ever?
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Furniture#Patio Furniture#Outdoors#Al Fresco Brunches#Bed Bath Beyond
Telegraph

Gardening in March: what to plant and tidy in your garden this month

A fuzz of fresh, vibrant green is starting to appear over shrubs and trees, keeping the many spring bulbs company. It is such an exciting time in the garden. March brings with it a great influx of light, plus the clocks going forward: by the end of the month, evening gardening is very much back on the cards. That extra hour will come in handy as this is the first really busy gardening month. Greenhouses and windowsills soon fill up with pots and seed trays as we attempt to get our plants to the point of perfect readiness, raring to romp away when the warmer months arrive.
GARDENING
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
KISS 106

This Is Why Target Really Has Those Giant Red Balls Outside Their Stores

The real reason you see those giant red balls outside of Target stores isn't what you think. We all love a good Target run. Whether you are in there for groceries or just shopping around for clothes or home items, the store has a lot to offer. One of the most recognizable features of a Target store, other than its red target logo, is something that we all walk by whenever we walk into the store. The giant red concrete balls.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
Taste Of Home

This Is Why Goodwill Price Tags Come in Different Colors

There are a ton of reasons why we might find ourselves at a thrift store like Goodwill. Sometimes we’re looking for a set of vintage Pyrex, a piece of furniture to restore or even holiday decor. Every time you walk into a Goodwill, there are valuable items galore at bargain prices.
SHOPPING
KTVU FOX 2

13 great house plants to improve the air quality in your home, according to science

Common house plants can significantly help improve indoor air quality according to a recent study published on Feb. 17 by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS.) Researchers put three houseplants typically found in most households to the test including a Peace lily (Spathiphyllum wallisii),...
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Check Out Reese Witherspoon’s Airy Blue-Gray Kitchen Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When she’s not posting about her favorite books or taking part in the latest TikTok trend, Reese Witherspoon loves to show off her gorgeous home on Instagram. Earlier this month in a snap toasting to the end of dry January with her twin daughter, Ava Phillippe, the pair posed in Witherspoon’s bright and airy kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy