At least one person died and more than 20 others, including children, were injured in a shooting that broke out at an event meant to promote non-violence in Arkansas on Saturday evening, officials said. As local NBC-affiliate KARK reported, the shooting occurred at a “Hood-Nic” car show hosted by the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting privately with almost half the members of the Senate, it’s time for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to testify publicly this week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. If confirmed, as is expected, she would be the first Black woman to sit on the high court in its more than 200-year history.
A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
The price of gasoline continued to move lower after setting a record high a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped Saturday to $4.262 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price Friday was $4.274. The previous record high was $4.33, set...
Four Marines died after a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft crashed in the Arctic near Norway on Friday night. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed the death of the Marines on Twitter. "It is with great sadness we have received the message that four American soldiers died in a...
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the...
The revelation this week that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas , attended the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has renewed questions about Clarence Thomas’s impartiality. Critics say the new detail is...
Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming a "pariah," an outcast, before the world stage amid his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, foreign policy experts say. While experts believe it's too soon to determine whether Putin will be successful in his attempts to take control of Ukraine — acknowledging that there will likely be some form of a partial victory — it is clear that the Russian dictator has done irreversible damage to his own country with the invasion.
