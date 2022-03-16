Hockey and beer for a good cause? Don’t miss the Panthers’ ‘Pucks and Pints’ Beerfest

Ashley Gutierrez and Tony Villavicencio enjoy a beer from the Funky Buddha at what was then called the BB&T Center on Oct. 11, 2018. Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Florida Panthers’ “Pucks and Pints” Beerfest is returning to the FLA Live Arena on April 24, for the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The bi-annual Pucks and Pints Beerfest, which benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation, will feature unlimited sampling from participating breweries, as well as live music from local band, Uniform Crew, and the Panthers’ game following the event.

General admission tickets are $85 and include an upper endzone ticket for the Panthers and Lightning game, access to the beer garden from 2 to 4:30 p.m., a four-ounce sampling mug and parking. Individuals must be at least 21 years of age to enter the event.

Limited-edition T-shirts will also be on sale for $25.

The breweries slated to attend include 26 Degree Brewing, Accomplice Brewery and Ciderworks, Black Flamingo Brewing, Broski Ciderworks, Funky Buddha Brewery, Sailfish Brewing, Saltwater Brewery, 3 Mavins, Yuengling and Yeasty Brews.

The Florida Panthers Foundation benefits the South Florida community in numerous ways, including building the game of hockey for children and youth, supporting health and education initiatives for children, advocating for and supporting veterans’ issues and raising awareness about the endangered Florida panther.

Tickets can be purchased at nhl.com/panthers/community/foundationevents .