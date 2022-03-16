Video: UFC London media day staredowns

LONDON - UFC president Dana White is hoping to sit down with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou following his knee surgery. Ngannou suffered a knee injury prior to his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Things between White, the UFC, and Ngannou have been quite contentious since “The Predator” captured the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 almost a year ago. With Ngannou reportedly going under the knife on Friday, White hopes to mend those fences when he returns from this weekend’s UFC London event.
Comments / 0