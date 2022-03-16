Video: UFC London media day staredowns

Arnold Allen took his respect by force on Saturday at UFC London. Despite his undefeated run and top 15 ranked status in the UFC, Allen is somehow often forgotten when the best featherweights in the world are mentioned but he definitely did his best to change that conversation in his fight against Dan Hooker. Allen came out guns blazing from the first second of the fight until the last when he finally put together a blistering combination of punches that simply overwhelmed Hooker with the referee rushing into stop the fight at just 2:33 into the first round.

