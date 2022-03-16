ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: UFC London media day staredowns

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the UFC London staredowns following Thursday’s media day,...

www.mmafighting.com

MMA Fighting

‘That girl got Meatballed’: Pros react to Molly McCann’s absurd spinning elbow KO at UFC London

Molly McCann is spinning and winning and everyone is talking about it. “Meatball” scored a surefire “Knockout of the Year” candidate at The O2 in London, blasting Luana Carolina with a spinning elbow that left Carolina out cold on the mat. It was the exclamation point on what was already a history-making night for McCann: The Liverpool native already became the first Englishwoman to compete on a UFC main card in London when she made the walk to the octagon on Saturday, and she is also the first woman to score a spinning elbow knockout in UFC history.
The Spun

Look: Insane Knockout At UFC London Is Going Viral

An insane knockout is going viral at UFC London on Saturday. Molly McCann (12-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) used a spinning elbow to defeat Luana Carolina (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) by knockout on Saturday afternoon. The insane move is being called the “knockout of the year” on social media as we...
MMA Fighting

UFC London video: Molly McCann flattens Luana Carolina with spectacular spinning back elbow KO

Molly McCann just put her name into contention for “Knockout of the Year” following her stunning finish at UFC London. There was no slowing down from McCann from the start of the fight until the end, when she unloaded a spectacular spinning back elbow off the clinch that crushed Luana Carolina. The Brazilian crashed to the canvas as McCann rushed to celebrate her victory in front of her home audience in England.
MMA Fighting

Thor vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights

Watch Thor Bjornsson vs. Eddie Hall full fight video highlights from Saturday’s boxing event in Abu Dhabi. Bjornsson went six rounds with his rival and fellow “World’s Strongest Man” Eddie Hall on Saturday night, coming out on top via unanimous decision (57-54, 57-54, 57-54). Bjornsson, famously...
Dan Hooker
MMA Fighting

Molly McCann ‘at peace’ heading into UFC London, hoping for first UFC stoppage to earn ‘lucrative’ contract next

Molly McCann believes she’s turned a corner in her UFC career and it’s upwards and onwards from here. This weekend, McCann will make history as the first British woman to fight on a UFC main card in England when she takes on Luana Carolina in a feature flyweight bout at UFC London. It will be McCann’s first time fighting on British soil in nearly four years, and while it’s not as good as fighting in Liverpool would be, “Meatball” couldn’t be happier about it.
MMA Fighting

Dana White talks Francis Ngannou and Greg Hardy, previews UFC London

LONDON - UFC president Dana White is hoping to sit down with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou following his knee surgery. Ngannou suffered a knee injury prior to his successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Things between White, the UFC, and Ngannou have been quite contentious since “The Predator” captured the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 almost a year ago. With Ngannou reportedly going under the knife on Friday, White hopes to mend those fences when he returns from this weekend’s UFC London event.
MMA Fighting

Thor vs. Eddie Hall results: ‘The Mountain’ takes decision over ‘World’s Strongest Man’ rival

Thor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall feuded for years over the title of World’s Strongest Man, but there’s no question who is the better boxer. Billed as “the heaviest boxing match in history,” Bjornsson and Hall squared off in a six-round amateur bout on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, and when the dust settled, it was Bjornsson who left the ring with a unanimous decision victory (57-54, 57-54, 57-54). He was also awarded with a specially made “Titan Championship.”
mmanews.com

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall Results & Highlights

UFC London takes place today from the O2 Arena, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights. Tonight’s main event features Alexander Volkov taking on England’s own Tom Aspinall. In the co-main event, Dan Hooker returns to the featherweight division against the streaking Arnold Allen. Also on deck is the highly anticipated return of Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett, who takes on Kazula Vargas.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Leon Edwards believes ‘there’s no way’ Kamaru Usman beats him

Outside of a few scares here and there against Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman has been a truly unstoppable force throughout his run inside the octagon. Usman joined the UFC in July 2015 fresh off the heels of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 21. Since then, he’s won 15 consecutive bouts and become champion along the way. Now five title defenses deep into his reign, Usman is lapping the competition having fought the same two men in four of his five defenses with the aforementioned Burns being the outlier.
MMA Fighting

UFC London video: Arnold Allen overwhelms Dan Hooker with blistering series of strikes in wild first round

Arnold Allen took his respect by force on Saturday at UFC London. Despite his undefeated run and top 15 ranked status in the UFC, Allen is somehow often forgotten when the best featherweights in the world are mentioned but he definitely did his best to change that conversation in his fight against Dan Hooker. Allen came out guns blazing from the first second of the fight until the last when he finally put together a blistering combination of punches that simply overwhelmed Hooker with the referee rushing into stop the fight at just 2:33 into the first round.
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor targets Kamaru Usman for comeback fight: ‘I don’t see a danger with him’

Conor McGregor plans to make history again and he’s eager to go through Kamaru Usman to do it. In an interview with TheMacLife, the UFC’s first fighter to hold title belts in two weight classes simultaneously expressed his desire to capture a third, this time at 170 pounds. McGregor has been sidelined recovering from injury since he broke his leg in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last July and when he comes back, he wants it to be for nothing less than gold.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MMA Fighting

UFC London live blog: Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

This is the UFC London live blog for the feature lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Kazula Vargas at the O2 Arena on Saturday night in London. Pimblett is the one-time Cage Warriors featherweight champion, who has become a self-made star with his exciting fighting style and his charisma on the microphone. Pimblett finally made his long-awaited UFC debut this past September, stopping Luigi Vendramini in the first round and taking home a Performance of the Night bonus for his troubles.
MMA Fighting

Ilia Topuria: Paddy Pimblett only fights me if Dana White forces him with a gun

Ilia Topuria wants a fight with Paddy Pimblett. Just don’t expect him to hold his breath waiting for it. At UFC London on Saturday, Topuria scored one of the best knockouts of the year when he drilled Jai Herbert with a right hook in the second round. In his post-fight interview, he mentioned Pimblett as a possible opponent, but later sounded reluctant to discuss the popular English fighter when speaking to the media backstage.
MMA Fighting

UFC London live blog: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

This is the UFC London live blog for the heavyweight main event bout between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall at the O2 Arena on Saturday night in London. The 33-year old Volkov is a one-time Bellator heavyweight champion who is looking to finally work his way towards a UFC heavyweight title shot. Since signing with the UFC in 2016, Volkov has amassed an 8-3 record in the promotion and now holds the No. 7 position in the MMA Fighting Global Heavyweight Rankings. Most recently, Volkov took a unanimous decision over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267 back in October.
MMA Fighting

UFC London bonuses: UFC makes history by awarding extra $50,000 for every finish on card

UFC London simply had too many great performances to choose from for the usual Performances of the Night bonuses, so Dana White decided to choose them all. With so many deserving performances, White announced post-fight that the UFC would make history by awarding $50,000 bonuses to everybody who scored a finish on the card.
MMA Fighting

UFC London video: Sergei Pavlovich stops Shamil Abdurakhimov with punches in first round

Sergei Pavlovich returned with a vengeance at UFC London, knocking out Shamil Abdurakhimov in the very first round. Pavlovich had not fought since a first-round TKO of Maurice Green back in 2019, but the 29-year old Russian showed no signs of ring rust, finding a home for his right hand in the first frame and dropping Abdurakhimov before finishing him with follow-up shots on the ground.
MMA Fighting

UFC London video: Paul Craig pulls off crazy comeback submission to stop Nikita Krylov, calls out Anthony Smith

Paul Craig pulled off another jaw-dropping submission at UFC London. After spending the better part of the opening round underneath Nikita Krylov and eating punches, Craig surprised the Ukrainian light heavyweight with a triangle choke out of nowhere. As soon as the submission was locked in, Craig pulled down on the head to tighten the choke and Krylov was forced to tap out, with the end coming at 3:57 in the first round.
MMA Fighting

UFC London weigh-in results: Alexander Volkov, Tom Aspinall on point, Dan Hooker hits mark for featherweight return

Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall are ready to headline the UFC’s first London event since March 2019 and Dan Hooker is officially a featherweight again. All 24 fighters competing at Saturday’s UFC London event at The O2 successfully made weight Friday morning, including main event heavyweights Volkov and Aspinall who tipped the scales at 253 and 252 pounds respectively. Volkov is currently No. 7 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings with Aspinall five spots behind at No. 12.
