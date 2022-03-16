Here Is The Best Irish Pub In Illinois
Going to an Irish pub is perfect for grabbing a pint of Guinness , watching some sports, and eating some good food.
If you're looking to get some Guinness or a relatively calm bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best Irish pub each state has to offer.
"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night."
To find the best bars, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list."
So, where in Illinois can you find the best Irish pub?
The Kerryman in Chicago.
Here is what the report had to say about The Kerryman:
"This sprawling space (formerly a punk club) serves elevated takes on Irish favorites like Irish breakfast and beef and Guinness pie. Wash down your shot of Jeppson's Malort, an odd whiskey native to Chicago, with a perfect pour of Guinness."
🇮🇪 Enjoy the Parade today and the River dyeing! ☘️ There is a $10 cover charge today. We are not accepting...Posted by Kerryman Bar & Restaurant on Saturday, March 12, 2022
