Alligator delays Florida swim team practice

A Florida swim team’s practice was delayed because an alligator was using their pool.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook photo of the 3-foot long reptile they say a deputy fished out of the swimming pool usually occupied by Montverde Academy students.

According to police, a deputy used a “safety hook” to get the alligator out of the water, then transported it to Lake Apopka, where the trespasser “was released on its own recognizance.”

One Facebook user noted that the alligator’s troubles may just be starting as there are said to be much larger predators in the Orlando-area lake, which is the fourth largest lake in Florida.

“No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter,” police wrote.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the state has 1.3 million alligators spread throughout the state’s 67 counties. It also reports that “Relocated alligators often try to return to their capture site.”

The University of Florida’s team name is the Gators.