ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Alligator delays Florida swim team practice

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A Florida swim team’s practice was delayed because an alligator was using their pool.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook photo of the 3-foot long reptile they say a deputy fished out of the swimming pool usually occupied by Montverde Academy students.

According to police, a deputy used a “safety hook” to get the alligator out of the water, then transported it to Lake Apopka, where the trespasser “was released on its own recognizance.”

One Facebook user noted that the alligator’s troubles may just be starting as there are said to be much larger predators in the Orlando-area lake, which is the fourth largest lake in Florida.

“No deputies or gators were hurt during the encounter,” police wrote.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the state has 1.3 million alligators spread throughout the state’s 67 counties. It also reports that “Relocated alligators often try to return to their capture site.”

The University of Florida’s team name is the Gators.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Virginia reporter discovered dead in shooting when paper tries to assign her the story

A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. "Saturday would have been Sierra Jenkins’ turn to cover the breaking news shift for The Virginian-Pilot," the newspaper reported. "When an editor learned early Saturday that several people had been shot in downtown Norfolk, he called Jenkins repeatedly to ask her to cover it. But she couldn’t be reached."
FOXBusiness

Gas prices continue current trend

The price of gasoline continued to move lower after setting a record high a week ago. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. slipped Saturday to $4.262 according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price Friday was $4.274. The previous record high was $4.33, set...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
Reuters

U.S. envoy to U.N. decries 'disturbing' accounts of Ukrainians deported to Russia

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Swimming Pool#Reptile#Montverde Academy#Gators#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Fox News

Russia invasion: Putin becoming 'pariah' before world stage, experts say

Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming a "pariah," an outcast, before the world stage amid his ongoing invasion of Ukraine, foreign policy experts say. While experts believe it's too soon to determine whether Putin will be successful in his attempts to take control of Ukraine — acknowledging that there will likely be some form of a partial victory — it is clear that the Russian dictator has done irreversible damage to his own country with the invasion.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy