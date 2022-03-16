ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

4 dead after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture

By CNN
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XP8UF_0egxXqYT00

By Emiko Jozuka, Mayumi Maruyama, Karen Smith and Brandon Miller, CNN

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan late Wednesday night, killing at least four people and injuring over 100 others, and cutting power to millions of homes.

One of the people who died was a man in his 60s who lived in the city of Soma, the local disaster prevention office said on Thursday.

The quake hit off the coast of Japan’s eastern Fukushima prefecture, a region devastated by a powerful quake and tsunami 11 years ago that resulted in a nuclear power plant meltdown.

The quake was originally designated 7.3-magnitude, but was upgraded to 7.4 on Thursday.

A tsunami advisory was issued after Wednesday’s quake for the coastal prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi, but was lifted on Thursday morning and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later said “no abnormalities” had been detected at any of the country’s nuclear plants.

The quake had a preliminary epicenter depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), said Japan’s Meteorological Agency. It warned of tsunami heights reaching up to 1 meter above normal tidal levels, with the initial waves reaching shore around midnight local time (11 a.m. ET).

About an hour and a half after the earthquake struck, an 8-inch tsunami occurred along the coastline of Japan’s Miyagi prefecture, according to the agency, which urged people in affected areas to stay away from the coast.

A bullet train derailed near Fukushima as a result of the earthquake but no injuries were reported, Kishida said at a press conference. According to public broadcaster NHK, 78 people were trapped for four hours after the high-speed train derailed, but escaped uninjured through an emergency exit.

People injured from the quake have been taken to the hospital in Fukushima’s Soma city, Kyodo News agency reported, without specifying the number of people injured. Power has been restored in all of Tokyo, Tokyo Electric Power said.

The Meteorological Agency on Thursday urged the public to watch out for more seismic activity in the next few days. Masaki Nakamura, an official from the agency, urged people in affected areas to stay away from the coast and not to enter the sea until tsunami advisories had been lifted. He also urged people to remain vigilant over the risk of mudslides.

The epicenter of Wednesday’s quake was 55 miles (89 kilometers) from that of the devastating 2011 quake that caused a tsunami with 30-foot waves that damaged several nuclear reactors in the area — resulting in the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl incident. More than 22,000 were killed or went missing in that disaster. Deaths were caused by the initial earthquake and tsunami and by post-disaster health conditions caused by the radiation leak.

The 2011 Japan earthquake was 9.1 magnitude, some 63 times stronger, and released about 500 times more energy than Wednesday’s quake.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post 4 dead after 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan’s Fukushima prefecture appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Tom's Hardware

Japan's Semiconductor Firms Largely Shrug Off Magnitude 7.3 Earthquake

Yesterday a magnitude 7.3 earthquate rocked Japan, leading to power outages in affected areas. Market researchers at TrendForce checked today for news of immediate and lasting impacts to semiconductor production, including plants operated by Kioxia, Micron and Sony, in the wake of the quake. The production interruptions seem to have...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
NBC News

Graphic: Russia stored large amounts of money with many countries. Hundreds of billions of it are now frozen.

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Russia’s central bank had large amounts of money stored in assets from other countries, data from the Bank of Russia shows. But after sanctions from many of those countries targeted Russia’s foreign reserves, the decision to keep so many assets overseas is now coming back to bite Russia.
New York Post

Fauci expects more COVID cases with new variant — but large surge unlikely

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the new BA.2 Omicron subvariant may trigger an “increase” in US cases as it becomes the dominant strain — but the jump shouldn’t be as dramatic as previous surges. The White House chief medical adviser said the highly transmissible new subvariant has already become dominant globally, though it only accounts for around 30 percent of genetically sequenced cases in the US. “It’s about 50 to 60 percent or so more transmissible [than Omicron], which means ultimately, over time, it might take over as the dominant variant,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The bottom line is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Chinese Military Says U.S. Destroyer's Passage Through Taiwan Strait 'Provocative'

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. destroyer Ralph Johnson's sail-through of the Taiwan Strait on March 17 was a "provocative" act by the United States and sent the wrong signals to pro-Taiwan independence forces, the Chinese military said on Saturday. Such an act was "very dangerous", a Chinese military spokesperson said...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Earthquake#Extreme Weather#Cnn#Japanese#Meteorological Agency
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy