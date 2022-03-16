ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did A Contestant Loudly Fart On 'Wheel Of Fortune'?

By Dave Basner
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Recently, there have been many headlines coming from Wheel of Fortune . Host Pat Sajak made some comments that many considered rude , there was a time when all three contestants couldn't solve and easy puzzle , and history was made on the show , then made again . However, as big as some of those stories were, they fail to top one that happened in 2017.

On a fateful night in November of that year, an episode of the hit game show aired where something so controversial happened that to this day, the Internet still debates what truly occurred. So what was it? Well a contestant might have farted during the show.

It's hard to tell what happened because the camera was on the board at the time, but as a woman was yelling out the letter she wanted, there was a fart sound and immediately after it, she said "excuse me."

Host Pat Sajak played it off saying, "That's okay, all I heard was a noise. I just heard a sound. Unidentifiable," but he spent the rest of the round giggling. Twitter is pretty convinced she cut the cheese:

It should be noted that the contestant landed on a Free Spin, which meant she could choose a vowel without having to pay for it, something it seems she realized as she was saying the letter "F," and so she made a sound with her mouth and instead said "O."

When responding to her, Pat probably meant he didn't hear her say "F," since that would mean she'd have to stay with that letter. After she spins the wheel again, she does pick "F," showing it was what she was originally thinking. It also would have had to have been a pretty loud fart for the microphone to have picked it up so clearly.

