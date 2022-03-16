ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Here Is The Best Irish Pub In Michigan

By Hannah DeRuyter
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Going to an Irish pub is perfect for grabbing a pint of Guinness , watching some sports, and eating some good food.

If you're looking to get some Guinness or a relatively calm bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, Eat This, Not That! created a list of the best Irish pub each state has to offer.

"The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend—or meet new friends—on a Saturday night."

To find the best bars, Eat This, Not That! looked at "reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our travels around the country to put together a definitive list."

So, where in Michigan can you find the best Irish pub?

Nancy Whiskey in Detroit.

"Here is what the report had to say about Nancy Whiskey:Between Detroit, Traverse City, and Ann Arbor it's hard to pick the best pub in Michigan, but this Corktown haunt is a favorite. One of the oldest bars in town, Nancy Whiskey has been serving up classic pub fare and cold drinks since 1902, and they have live music on Friday and Saturday nights."

Click here to see the best Irish pub in each state.

