Louisiana High Schooler Earns $4.5 Million In College Scholarships

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A high school senior in Louisiana is facing a tough decision: choosing from the more than 100 college admissions offers she's received so far.

Kassidy Parnell of Baton Rouge has earned a 4.1 GPA at Tara High School and secured more than $4.5 million in scholarships , WKBN 27 reported. It's no surprise Parnell is also at the top of her graduating class.

"This girl is a hard worker, loyal friend, organized, witty and makes good decisions," her father Lorenzo Bynum said of his daughter.

"She loves to learn new things. If she doesn't know something she'll look it up and remember everything about it. She is not afraid to explore new horizons and takes pride in her school ... she really makes our job easy as parents," Bynum added.

The proud father keeps track of his daughter's college admissions offers and scholarships in a spreadsheet. So far, she's been accepted to 106 schools including Southern University, Saint Louis University, Butler University, University of Kansas, Kent State University, Loyola University Chicago, Oklahoma State, and more.

Among those offers is also four full-ride scholarships, 13 Presidential Scholarships , and dozens of academic and merit financial awards. Parnell is dual-enrolled at Baton Rouge Community College and enjoys English, reading, and studying cybersecurity.

As her May 18 graduation date looms, Parnell and her family are going on college tours every weekend to narrow down her decision.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

