Saweetie Becomes Champion’s First-Ever Global Cultural Consultant, Highlights Fierce Female Athletes With ‘Get It Girl’ Campaign

By @IamDaniCanada
 4 days ago

An “Icy Girl” is”championing” a campaign celebrating fierce female athletes dominating college sports.

Saweetie has been named Champion’s first-ever Global Cultural Consultant and she’s teaming up with the brand to give women the stage by spotlighting the “Champion Circle,” a group of 12 diverse, female collegiate athletes.

“My relationship with Champion runs deep, as an athlete and lover of streetwear,” said Saweetie in a press release about the campaign. “It’s been a go-to brand since high school! This campaign and partnership hit me on a personal level and I couldn’t be prouder to help all my sporty-icy girls out there feel empowered with self-love and confidence. When you feel good wearing Champion, the sky’s the limit.”

The “Champion Circle” is dedicated to giving the ladies the “Get it Girl” confidence to play by their own rules and look good doing it while spotlighting stylish solutions that female athletes can feel comfortable in, both on and off the field.

Source: Leeor Wild x Hannah Lux Davis / Champion Circle

Each member of the “Champion Circle” is featured in the campaign with Saweetie and outfitted in gear that highlights their unique flair, swagger, and skill, while showcasing the latest Champion collections, including Soft Touch Sports Bras & Leggings.

Source: Leeor Wild / Champion Circle

The “Champion Circle” will also receive a two-year name, image, and likeness (NIL) investment as official brand ambassadors and access to mentors, helping develop their professional career interests within the areas of sports, entertainment, media, and marketing.

Members of the “Champion Circle” include:

Maya Brady: University of California, LA, Softball

Alissa Pili: University of Southern California, Basketball

Anna McClure: Ohio State, Volleyball

Destiny Martin: Winston Salem State University, Cheer

Helena Sampaio: University of Southern California, Soccer

Logan Eggleston: University of Texas, Volleyball

Morgan Lewis: Ohio State University, Track & Field

Natalie Chou: University of California, LA, Basketball

Norah Flatley: University of California, LA, Gymnastics

Nyla Jones: North Carolina A&T, Cheerleading

Sophia Hartwell: University of California, LA, Track & Field

Ziyah Holman: University of Michigan, Track & Field

Source: Leeor Wild / Champion Circle

The inaugural “Champion Circle” represents 12 incredible female athletes who are not only diverse in race but also diverse across multiple sports.

For another boost of girl power, Champion worked with a female-led production team, spearheaded by renowned Director Hannah Lux Davis and famed photographer Leeor Wild.

